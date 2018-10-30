The new iPad is 'going to push what you can do on iPad or on any computer even further,' Tim Cook says

Published 11:34 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple on Tuesday, October 30, announced a new iPad Pro at an event at the Howard Gilman Opera House in New York.

Tim Cook introduced the new device, saying, "Today, we're announcing an all-new iPad Pro and it's going to push what you can do on iPad or on any computer even further."

Jon Temus, Apple's VP of hardware engineering, explained the new iPad Pro models come in at 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. These smaller and thinner iPad Pro models use a Liquid Retina display, an edge-to-edge LCD display with rounded corners that use the same pixel masking as the iPhone XR. They will not have a Home button.

The new iPad Pros are powered by a 7-nanometer A12X Bionic chip, which has more than 10 billion transistors, and an 8-core CPU. The CPU is 35% faster and multicore use is said to be 90% faster.

The new iPad Pros also sport a 7-core graphics processing unit (GPU) with twice the performance of the previous GPU generation.

Temus added, "The iPad Pro delivers Xbox One S-class graphics performance in a package that's much smaller."

The new iPad Pros have an all-day battery life, up to 1TB of space, and will use USB-C connectivity. The iPad Pros will also, as a result of the USB-C connectivity, allow for charging out, so you can charge an iPhone from it.

The new iPad Pro will come with 4-speaker audio with woofer and tweeter pairs in each corner, as well as Gigabite LTE and a 12MP camera. While the smaller size has resulted in a lot of new features, The Verge reported it will not come with a 3.5mm audio jack so you'll need to purchase a USB-C to 3.5mm audio dongle.

The second generation of the Apple pencil has flat sides and appears to look more pencil-like. It attaches magnetically and does wireless charging so it's always ready for your use.

Their latest Smart Keyboard Folio also magnetically attaches and has two screen angles while protecting the iPad Pro.

The 11-inch iPad Pro will start at a price point of $799. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will start at $999. – Rappler.com