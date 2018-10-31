Reports say updating the operating system appears to force the watch to get stuck on the Apple logo. Restarting the phone doesn't seem to resolve the issue

Published 3:07 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple has pulled its version 5.1 of WatchOS, the latest version of the Apple Watch operating system, following reports that it was causing problems for a number of the said devices.

9to5Mac on Tuesday, October 30, said some users online, along with one of the site's reporters, saw their Apple Watches getting bricked after updating to the latest version of the operating system.

In this instance of bricking, updating the operating system appears to force the watch to get stuck on the Apple logo. Restarting the phone doesn't seem to resolve the issue.

Currently the update should no longer be available for download, pending a further fix.

Those who have downloaded the update would be better served by not updating their WatchOS version till a newer update – and acknowledgement from Apple of a fix – comes. – Rappler.com