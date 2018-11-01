The new sparkling icon switches the timeline view from showing the latest tweets only to the top tweets on your timeline

Published 1:33 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter announced Thursday, November 1, it was doing limited testing on an easier-to-find toggle button that would allow users to switch between reverse chronological and algorithmic timeline views.

This feature was normally hidden within the settings on the app or website, but the test shows a new button on iOS. It's a sparkling icon that switches the timeline view from showing the latest tweets only to the top tweets on your timeline.

Sometimes you want to see the latest Tweets, first. We’re testing a way for you to make it easier to switch your timeline between the latest and top Tweets. Starting today, a small number of you will see this test on iOS. pic.twitter.com/7NHLDUjrIv — Twitter (@Twitter) October 31, 2018

The test is currently available for select users running the iOS app, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later saying it was now available for early-bird members and those in production.

@Twitter employees: this is now on for 100% of you, in production and earlybird. Please play with it! pic.twitter.com/luI2Qh97Qy — jack (@jack) November 1, 2018

– Rappler.com