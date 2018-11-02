This is currently exclusive to Japan and will set you back 44,980 yen, or around $399

Published 1:30 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – No longer relegated to the a limited edition-styled release, Sony announced it was coming out with a regular lineup of two terabyte (TB) PlayStation 4 Pro units.

Normally, the largest storage you can get without hooking up an extra drive to your PS4 is 1TB.

The 2TB PlayStation 4 Pro is set to come out as a Japan-exclusive device so far. It will launch on November 21 for 44,980 yen (approximately $399).

There are no indications yet of an international release, but here's to hoping it becomes a mainstream product around the world. – Rappler.com