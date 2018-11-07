The device, said to be the ZenFone 6, is expected to be announced at Mobile World Congress this February

Published 10:57 AM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - New hands-on photos and video of the alleged Asus ZenFone 6 has recently been leaked by Italian website HDBlog.it.

The leak showcases the phone’s design which include its own approach to the placement of its teardrop-shaped notch. Instead of finding it at the top center, the ZenFone 6 notch is positioned in the top right side of the phone, creating a gap between the cell signal bars and the battery gauge.

Notch placement aside, the Zenfone 6 appears to have round corners for its display and a sizeable bottom bezel.

The photos also seem to confirm that it will come with dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Meanwhile, the bottom of the phone houses a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The model in the leak, as often the case, looks like a working prototype rather than the actual product. This means the notch placement, design, and features are still subject to change.

Asus is expected to officially reveal the Zenfone 6 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain this February. – Rappler.com