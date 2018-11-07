The profile pictures of Samsung’s official social pages temporarily change to a folded version of the company logo

Published 10:34 AM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Samsung appears to hint that it’s just about ready to pull the curtains on the long-rumored foldable phones at its annual developer conference on Wednesday, November 7, US time.

The South Korean tech firm teased the reveal when it temporarily changed the profile pictures of its official mobile Twitter and Facebook pages to a folded version of the company logo.

According to The Verge, it’s been over five years since the rumor surfaced that a phone with a foldable tablet-sized screen was in the works.

Samsung CEO, DJ Koh, last September, similarly hinted that they will go public with the technology at the conference. The phone, however, will not release until sometime next year.

Samsung can also expect competition when it releases its foldable phone as Lenovo, LG, Xiaomi, and Huawei all have their own plans for flexible display. Huawei has even gone on record to say that their foldable 5G phones are in development.

The annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) will be held San Francisco, California on November 7 to 8 2018. – Rappler.com