Soon, you may no longer need that tiny card you put inside your phone

Published 3:20 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Globe announced it would bring eSIM technology to the Philippines, according to a public statement made on Monday, November 5.

An eSIM is like a SIM card in that it serves as sort of your identification card to the network. The traditional SIM card is physical – you're sliding in a small microchip into the phone. The eSIM or the embedded SIM is embedded right into the phone, allowing you to create and manage multiple accounts.

Having an eSIM is advantageous for world travelers; you don't have to buy a physical SIM from the destination country anymore as the eSIM allows you to switch to that country's network, and create an account.

2017's Google Pixel 2 was among the first phones to support the technology with this year's iPhone XS following suit. Chinese variants of the XS though will be featuring a traditional, physical dual-SIM setup. The technology also has benefits for the wearables market with devices like the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 being eSIM-compatible, meaning they can connect to the network without your having to transfer your phone's SIM to it.

Globe is currently running tests with the Apple Watch, the XS, the XR and the XS Max along with the Huawei Watch. The technology will be available to consumers before the year ends.

To activate an eSIM, one has to get QR cards at Globe stores and scan it using their eSIM-capable devices .

At present, the eSIM is only available in 10 countries including the US, UK, Canada, and Singapore.

"Globe is working towards the full digitalization of the eSIM technology as the industry foresees the arrival of more eSIM-enabled devices in the near future," the company said in its statement.

Globe also mentioned that eSIM implementation will reduce plastic use and will contribute "greatly to environmental sustainability efforts."

"The eSIM is also consistent with our initiative to reduce plastic use as part of our sustainability commitments,” says Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe senior VP and consumer mobile business head. – Rappler.com