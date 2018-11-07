The virtual quartet’s music video for the single Pop/Stars amasses over 5 million YouTube views in a day

Published 4:10 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games, the developer of battle arena game League of Legends, introduced the world to K/DA, a K-pop girl group at the game’s annual world championship at Incheon, South Korea last weekend.

The K-pop quartet, however, is unlike any other as it consists entirely of characters from the game brandishing brand new in-game skins.

Their debut single Pop/Stars is performed by two members from real life K-pop group (G)I-DLE, and American artists Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. The virtual characters hit the stage and joined their human counterparts to perform the aforementioned song in the tournament’s opening ceremony.

The music video for the song has even broken some YouTube records, as reported by Fox Sports. It currently holds the YouTube record for most viewed K-pop group debut music video in 24 hours.

Beyond the performance and the music video, the whole thing was created to market and sell the new skins for the characters.

This is not the first time Riot used music to promote in-game cosmetic items.

Gaming news site Polygon added Riot Games similarly used League of Legends characters last year for the metal band, Pentakill, who eventually released a full album.