Game director Hajime Tabata leaves following a statement from Square Enix reporting a loss of 3.73 billion yen

Published 2:10 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Those looking to adventure further in Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV universe will likely be disappointed to hear that 3 of the 4 upcoming content add-ons for the game have been cancelled.

Square Enix announced the news in a livestream on Thursday, November 8, noting that while Episode Ardyn will still release in March 2019, the Aranea, Lunafreya, and Noctis content episodes are now out of the picture.

The company also announced a standalone version of the Comrades multiplayer game would be made available, while a collaboration with online game Final Fantasy XIV – called "Adventurer from Another World" was also slated to occur.

Tabata exits

FFXV director Hajime Tabata also announced his exit from Square Enix during the stream.

The departure follows a press release from the company reporting a "Booking of Extraordinary Loss" of 3.73 billion yen (approximately $33 million), which Game Industry points to being caused by strategy changes at subsidiary Luminous Productions.

Polygon said Tabata had "a project that I truly wish to solidify as my next challenge after FFXV."

“For that reason, I have decided to leave my current position and start my own business in order to achieve my goal. As production of Episode Ardyn continues and Luminous Productions works on new projects, I felt that it was time for me to hand over the torch to the next-generation group of talented and trustworthy colleagues and believe that they will create something amazing,” Tabata added. – Rappler.com