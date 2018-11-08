In addition to YouTube and iFlix, Smart data subscribers will get video allocation for Cignal Play and NBA League Pass

Published 3:34 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT announced several new service packages and promos for their consumer broadband segement, and reiterated their Google WiFi fiber plan originally announced in June.

For mobile users, Smart has a revised "Video Every Day" promo, in which any subscription to a GigaSurf data package will come with 1 hour of access (or 1GB of data, whichever comes first) daily to YouTube, iFlix, iWant TV, Cignal Play, and NBA League Pass, as long as the GigaSurf subscription remains valid.

The company says the promo was "buoyed by the massive success of its 'Free YouTube' campaign, which more than doubled the daily active YouTube users on its network and drove over 13 times more data usage traffic from customers."

The "Free YouTube" campaign came with a one-hour allocation to YouTube with every subscription to GigaSurf99, AllOutSurf99, GigaSurf 50, AllOutSurf 30, Panalo Data 30, Panalo Combo 30, Super Combo 20, and Big Time Data 70 packages. Now, the video allocation will be limited to GigaSurf packages, but covers more streaming options beyond YouTube.

Smart also has price cuts for LTE-capable devices. The OPPO A71 Smart LTE phone kit, goes down to P6,000 from P7,000; the Samsung J2 Core Smart LTE Phone Kit is now P5,000 down from P6,000; and the Starmobile Play Click TNT LTE phone kit, goes down to P3,000 from P3,500.

PLDT also reminded potential subcsribers that they still have Google WiFi Plan 3799, which comes with an unlimited 50Mbps connection, and 3 Google WiFi mesh network points.

Google WiFi is a mesh network device involving several device nodes placed in different areas in a location in order to ensure strong WiFi coverage everywhere. The plan also comes with service assistance from what PLDT calls their "Home Geek Squad." Existing PLDT Home Fibr customers can get a set of 3 Google WiFi units too as an add-on for P799 per month for 36 months or P28,764 all in all.

Also launching soon is the PLDT Home TVolution Lite service powered by streaming player Roku. The new service features a plug-and-play device that transforms a regular TV set into a streaming hub, allowing users to watch videos on YouTube, Cignal, iFlix, Netflix and hundreds of other free streaming channels. – Rappler.com