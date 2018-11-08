The phone is expected to land in PH stores on November 24

Published 3:50 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – OPPO announced the Philippine price of its new premium phone, the OPPO R17 Pro: P38,990.

It's the first phone in the Philippines from the R series, OPPO's sub-flagship, above-midrange line.

It sports a Snapdragon 710 processor, an Adreno 616 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, SuperVOOC charging, and a 3,700 mAH battery. Its more unique selling point is its time-of-flight (TOF) camera which senses depth, and uses that information to take 3D photos. OPPO said that the TOF technology will open up new possibilities in augmented reality (AR) applications. Read our impressions of the device here.

The phone will be available on November 24, with pre-orders available from November 8 to 23. – Rappler.com