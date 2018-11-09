Both Xiaomi's Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro will go on sale on Lazada and Shopee on November 11, with Mi Authorized Stores to have them soon after

Published 4:44 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the Mi 8 Pro's debut in London on Thursday, November 8, Xiaomi announced both the Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro would be making their way to the Philippines.

Xiaomi touts the two phones as being perfect for gaming and photography.

The Mi 8 Lite takes advantage of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system on a chip (SoC) processor, along with a 6.26-inch 19:9 full-screen display. It will use a 24 megapixel (MP) selfie camera and have rear 12MP + 5MP AI dual-cameras, all from Sony.

Meanwhile, the Mi 8 Pro will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 AIE chip and have a 6.21-inch full screen display. The Pro uses a front 20MP camera with a Samsung S5K3T1 sensor and rear 12MP +12MP dual-pixel AI cameras, one of which is from Sony and the other is from Samsung.

Also touted is the pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint lock mechanism on the Mi 8 Pro. This system saves energy by only activating when a finger is on the screen rather than pinging constantly to check for fingerprints and draining the battery further.

The Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro will go on sale on Lazada and Shopee on November 11. They'll also be available at Mi Authorized Stores soon.

The Mi 8 Lite will come in aurora blue and midnight black in a 4GB+64GB configuration for P13,990 and a 6GB+128GB configuration for P16,990. The Mi 8 Pro comes in a 8GB+128GB configuration and will come in transparent titanium for P32,990. – Rappler.com