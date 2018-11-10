The app is Facebook's answer to Tik-Tok, the popular social media platform that lets users record and share short videos with licensed tracks

Published 6:05 PM, November 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Facebook has launched Lasso, a short-form video app that will compete with Tik-Tok, a similar app that has gained viral fame in both the US and China, according to The Verge.

Lasso, like Tik-Tok, lets users record lip-sync videos with the inclusion of licensed music. The app also lets users record short clips similar to Vines which they can eventually share on the platform.

Users can share videos from Lasso to their Facebook Stories as well as Instagram Stories coming soon. All Lasso profiles are public.

“Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos – from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We’re excited about the potential here, and we’ll be gathering feedback from people and creators,” Facebook told The Verge.

It’s competition, Tik-Tok, meanwhile, is one of the most popular apps in China. The app was merged with Musical.ly earlier this year after Chinese company Bytedance Technology bought it out in 2017.

Now available in iOS and Android for US users, the app is reportedly Facebook’s bid to win teens over. A recent survey found that in 2018 only 51% of Americans age 13 to 17 use Facebook, a sharp drop from the 71% it had in 2014-2015.

Facebook, however, was quiet about the launch of Lasso and made no announcements on its website. Lasso's product manager, Bowen Pan, later announced the app’s release with a Tweet.

Today, my team launched Lasso (@lassovideos), a new video app that lets you create short, fun videos and share them with friends.



Check it out on:

- iOS App Store: https://t.co/2MngxBOem0

- Android Play Store: https://t.co/jpy1tgy8wT — Bowen Pan (潘博文) (@bowenpan) November 9, 2018

The social media giant has yet to mention any plans to launch Lasso outside of the US. – Rappler.com