Published 12:37 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sony Interactive Entertainment America filed an updated patent last month which appears to suggest that a Playstation controller with a built-in touchscreen is in the works.

According to DualShockers, who reported the story on Monday, November 11, the patent was filed to the United States Patent Office and contains technical information regarding the controller’s design and technology.

The patent describes a controller with a similar design to the DualShock 4 for the Playstation 4 but replaces the existing touchpad with a touchscreen.

Sony’s Playstation controllers have mostly had minor tweaks and changes over its 20-plus year history, as pointed out by The Verge. The inclusion of a touchscreen could be the next big step for the Playstation and its controller.

It could add more interactive opportunities for both the players and the developers to utilize in games such as gesture controls or second screen functionality.

That said, there's also the possibility this is merely a filing, with some patents never fully realized. It remains to be seen what the controller is for and if it will ever be released. – Rappler.com