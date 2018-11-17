Jiezhen Wu believes social media can help shine a light on the hidden good in the world

Published 1:43 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seeing the good in the world can be difficult when the world, both online and off, feels focused on exposing the negative aspects of humanity. As such, how can people extol the virtues of being a good person?

Jiezhen Wu believes social media can help shine a light on the good in the world.

Wu spoke at day 3 of Social Media Week on Friday, November 16, about The Hidden Good, a social start-up from Singapore dedicated to uncovering the good in humanity.

Her organization believes in the power of using social media to inspire others to not only do good deeds, but to also engage others.

The Hidden Good does this in a number of ways. First, it connects people to inspiring stories which can spur people into action.

Wu explained "people connect to people, people don't connect to products."

The Hidden Good, in part, creates content for online consumption, then brings it offline to amplify the messages they're pushing for through further online discussions about thoughtful topics, like helping the poor or racial harmony.

The organization also fosters a community that aims to help others by holding events and educating the public on local initiatives they can take part in.

"The words that you put online, you can choose whether they lift people up or tear them down," Wu said.

She added, "Every single day we have the power, and we have the opportunity, and we have the ability to make this world a better place." – Rappler.com