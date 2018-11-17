During a surge, the chances of matching with someone may go up 2.5 times higher than usual

Published 4:58 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dating app Tinder is testing a feature called Swipe Surge that lets users know when there's a surge of users looking for potential matches.

There are several variables in play but one factor that triggers the surge notification is when there is at least twice as much user activity than the average, reports Wired. While a doubling in user activity triggers the surge, Tinder said the amount of activity may rise up to 15 times more than usual during the surge.

Once the app detects a surge, it sends a notification to the user, urging them to try swiping through potential matches too. Tinder says that the chances of getting a match may be higher during a surge.

It's a feature that may remind Uber users of the ride surge – although the effects in Uber aren't as pleasant for the user, with fare prices rising when user demand spikes.

After early tests, Tinder has seen a few trends that Tinder users may want to keep in mind.

Surges happen more likely on Monday nights, or when there is a local event such as a music festival or a conference. The time of the surge may also differ depending on the location.

What increases the chance of a match during a surge is that a user's profile is placed at the front of the user stack the moment they decide to swipe, and they get a Swipe Surge badge that indicates they're currently looking for a date at that time.

With the surge, Tinder says that users may get 2.5 times more matches than usual. Swipe Surge is only currently being tested in major US cities and a few cities outside the US. – Rappler.com