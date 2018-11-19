No word yet on whether the free movies will hit Philippine shores or other regions

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube is now offering free Hollywood movies if you're in the US, according to a report by US advertising magazine Ad Age.

Currently, there are no reports whether the free movies will be made available in the Philippines or other regions. Visiting the "free to watch" category on YouTube's movie channel will show a blank page if you're visiting from the Philippines.

There are currently 100 of these movies, says Gizmodo, including popular films such as The Terminator, Rocky, and Legally Blonde. The movies are ad-supported, meaning a commercial will pop up from time to time as the movie plays.

The movies quietly started rolling out in October, with more movies being planned for release in the future. Likely, the movies will be older ones, with the new ones remaining in the for-rent or for-purchase tier. Users in the Philippines can currently purchase movies on YouTube.

YouTube already has a few competitors in this ad-supported space in the US such as Roku, Walmart's Vudu, Hulu, and Tubi, all of which are banking on more people cutting the cord, and streaming on their phones or other smart screens. – Rappler.com