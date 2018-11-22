Tinder appears to be blocked on both PLDT Home and Smart, prompting users to question why

Published 7:11 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Is dating app Tinder blocked in the Philippines? It might be, depending on your internet service provider.

A tweet from user EJ Serrano has received attention following his screenshot of a supposed exchange with PLDT representatives via direct message.

In the tweet, PLDT said Tinder "is already blocked by the government for anti-cyber law."

Today in shitty government laws: Tinder for Anti-Cyber Law



If you’ve been wondering why Tinder doesn’t work in some wifi networks.



P.S. If di kayo makahanap ng match sa Tinder wag niyo kami idamay. Pota pic.twitter.com/ovwOYFmByA — EJ Serrano (@ejontheedge) November 21, 2018

It was unclear what laws or provisions regarding cybercrime were being cited in the supposed message.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is tasked with recommending "the enactment of appropriate laws, issuances, measures and policies" in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Rappler has tested Tinder connectivity on some service providers, and the dating app does not appear to work on Smart WiFi connections, but works on Converge connections.

Access to Tinder, meanwhile, is sporadic when using data on Smart, though that may be dependent on connection strength rather than an outright block.

The reports of a Tinder block follow PLDT's blocking in 2017 of a number of pornography websites under the Pornhub group.

Rappler has reached out to PLDT, Globe, and Converge on the matter but they have yet to respond. – Rappler.com