Published 4:07 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tencent has teamed up with Sea Entertainment to allow Garena, the firm's gaming arm, to potentially publish more of its titles in Southeast Asia, a press statement said last Sunday, November 18.

Sea Entertainment and Tencent already have a partnership – Garena publishes Arena of Valor (also known as Honor of Kings in China) and League of Legends in the region – but this new 5-year deal expands the offerings of Garena further, with one possible title joining Garena's stable being PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Garena now has the right of first refusal to publish Tencent’s mobile and PC games in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Sea Entertainment chairman Forrest Li said of the deal, "Tencent is a global leader in the video games industry, with a portfolio that includes some of the world's most popular and engaging titles."

“This arrangement further solidifies our strategic partnership with Tencent to bring top quality IP to the large and growing games community in our region," he added. – Rappler.com