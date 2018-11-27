The Facebook bug resurfaces old messages as new and unread, forcing some people to reread things they'd left buried in the past

Published 1:11 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A bug on Facebook Messenger is bringing back old messages and presenting them as new and unread for some users, Facebook confirmed Monday, November 26.

Twitter has been active as users brought up the Facebook Messenger issue, which appears to be bringing back the old messages for a subset of users without explanation.

Some users, unfortunately, are forced to relive less-than-pleasant memories as old conversations resurface.

Speaking with The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson said, “Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience." – Rappler.com