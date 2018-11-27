The technology will allow you to capture multiple perspectives and angles in a single shot

Published 2:11 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LG was among the first companies to introduce the now popular dual camera system into smartphones with the LG Optimus 3D released back in 2011.

It may once again set a new trend for the industry if a recently filed patent is to be believed.

According to Amsterdam-based news platform LetsGoDigital, LG patented a smartphone with a whopping 16 lenses.

The lenses are arranged in a 4x4 matrix situated at the top left rear corner of the smartphone. Each lens is said to be placed in a certain curvature in the arrangement which allows it to capture different perspectives and angles in one shot.

You can choose to use multiple or one specific lens when you take photos.

This technology allows you to choose the photo you like the most from a series or combine them all to create a moving 3D image.

It also lets you cut parts of an image out and replace them with what was taken by other lenses. You can even select a person’s head and turn it into almost any position.

Selfies, meanwhile, will be taken with the help of a mirror that will be placed at the bottom of the 16-camera setup. The patent, however, does not detail how it will work.

The patent also describes the possibility of a touchpad display and a speaker at the rear. But the camera technology will not be limited to this design which means it could find its way to a foldable smartphone, for instance.

Patent filings, as is often the case, should be taken with a grain of salt. Only time will tell if LG decides to bring the technology into a commercial smartphone. – Rappler.com