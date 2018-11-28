Annotations have since been overtaken by other features, namely end screens and cards, which are both mobile-friendly and less obtrusive

Published 4:34 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube has at last set an end date for its annotations feature.

In a post on YouTube's support page, the company said it would discontinue the feature on January 15, 2019, deleting all annotations on videos on this day.

Annotations are clickable layers placed on top of videos to sometimes provide additional information or corrections to a video, among other uses.

Annotations were limited in their use: while they played on computers, they were not mobile-friendly and with adoption of mobile as the more prevalent source of YouTube use, this meant annotations were being used less. The company already disabled the annotations editor back in May 2017.

Annotations have since been overtaken by other features, namely end screens and cards, which are both mobile-friendly and less obtrusive. – Rappler.com