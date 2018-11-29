The Nintendo Creators Program will discontinue operations at the end of December, with the site to close on March 2019

Published 4:29 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube content creators and streamers of Nintendo games who've been stressed about the rules of the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) will be pleased to know the company has opted to end it.

Nintendo announced the news on Thursday, November 29, saying, "We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and monetize videos that contain Nintendo game content."

The NCP was set up in 2015, as YouTube video that had Nintendo intellectual property was sent directly to Nintendo. The NCP returns a percentage of that advertising revenue back to YouTube video creators, provided they got in line with the program.

As it stands, NCP will no longer accept new videos and channels, and will not be reviewing anything left in the queue. It will discontinue operations at the end of December, with the site to close on March 2019.

The end of the program brings with it the implementation of an updated set of general guidelines for making and sharing online video and images.

The dissolution of NCP will make it easier for people to make videos about Nintendo games and get paid for them. At the same time, seeing as the highly-publicized Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is coming out this December, it should provide content creators with plenty of fodder for new videos.

The Nintendo Creators Program is coming to a close at the end of December. Thanks to everyone who participated in the program! https://t.co/kC9I1fjvWG pic.twitter.com/mQSNui8uGN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 29, 2018

– Rappler.com