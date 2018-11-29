The Realme C1 is priced at P5,990 and will arrive 'this Christmas season'

Published 5:59 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new phone brand has entered the Philippine market: Realme.

Formerly a sub-brand conceived in 2010 under OPPO, Realme separated from OPPO in May 2018 and has officially landed in 6 Asian countries now, including the Philippines.

Realme reported at their launch event on Thursday, November 29, they've found success in India, selling one million units in 4 months after launching in May. Prior to the Philippine launch, their most recent launch was in Indonesia back in October.

Realme is targeting the youth market with its phones, starting with the C1, a phone priced at P5,990. It has a 4,230 mAh batery, a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage, 4G dual-SIM support plus a microSD slot, and a 6.2-inch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass. Its available in mirror black and navy blue.

It has a pair of 13MP + 2MP rear cameras, and a 5MP camera on the front with an AI Beauty feature. It also has facial unlock, and an interesting SmartLock feature, which recognizes locations a user trusts, where it will stay constantly unlocked.

The phone will be available "this Christmas season," says Realme. Prior to the wide release, the brand will be having a flash sale at Lazada where it will be offered at a promo price of P5,490 on December 5, 2018, 12 noon. – Rappler.com