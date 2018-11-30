Speculation points to the possibility of an announcement at The Game Awards on December 6, though this remains unconfirmed

Published 2:40 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Is a new Dragon Age game getting shown off soon?

In a post on the Bioware blog on Thursday, November 29, General Manager Casey Hudson hinted at a Dragon Age announcement while discussing the studio's plans moving forward as development of its upcoming game Anthem continues apace.

Hudson said in the post, "If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff. Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy. Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…):"

The timing of the news coincides with The Game Awards, which will happen on December 6, leading to speculation that the announcement may come during the event.

That said, it's been a little over 4 years since the last game in the series, Dragon Age Inquisition.

Here's to hoping a new experience – preferably in a video game incarnation – comes our way when they finally decide to show it off. – Rappler.com