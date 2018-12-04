Beginning April 1, Ubisoft Club points will expire two years from the date of acquisition. The initial tranche of unredeemed points to be expired will be points acquired on or before March 31, 2017

December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ubisoft announced on Monday, December 3, it was changing its policies around its Club rewards points mechanism.

Ubisoft said on its support page that Club Units, their name for the rewards points, will expire two years from the date of acquisition of a set of Club points.

The change will begin on April 1, 2019.

Users can redeem Club points acquired on before March 31, 2017 until March 31, 2019. Unredeemed Club Units which were earned before March 31, 2017 will expire on April 1, 2019.

On April 1, 2019, any other unredeemed Units that are more than 2 years old will expire at the end of the month.

Ubisoft's Club Units make up part of the loyalty points system within Ubisoft Club. You earn them by completing challenges on Ubisoft games or by buying stuff on the Ubisoft Store. The points can be redeemed for in-game items in Ubisoft titles or used to acquire a 20% off coupon towards the purchase of games on the Ubisoft Store.

The full FAQ on the Ubisoft Club Points changes can be found here. Users can log into the Ubisoft Club Units page to find out how many points they have and how much they stand to lose in 2019. – Rappler.com