YouTube videos will automatically play on the Home tab as users scroll past. The feature works on Android and iOS

Published 6:39 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube is bringing one of its premium features to its standard mobile app.

The company announced on Tuesday, December 4, it was bringing the autoplay function to the Home tab on its Android and iOS apps.

Coming to Android & iOS over the next few weeks... Autoplay on Home!



Preview a video while you scroll or watch the whole thing on mute w/ captions.



To turn on/off or customize to play only on WiFi, go to Settings > Autoplay > Autoplay on Home.



More → https://t.co/DDh8ZnbJt6 pic.twitter.com/Bm2pDeMqOx — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 3, 2018

YouTube videos will automatically play on the Home tab as users scroll past. The feature works on Android and iOS.

Autoplay on Home, YouTube says, will let users preview videos on the Home tab as they scroll through the various offerings, as well as watch videos with captions and minus the audio.

Autoplay on Home appears to be an opt-out sort of deal, with users getting the feature as standard; therefore, they can turn off or adjust it to only be used on WiFi.

A video explaining the Autoplay on Home change noted Google has reduced the amount of mobile data consumed by autoplayed videos. Videos will also only play after a short pause to showcase the thumbnail that goes with the video.

Along with 3 different types of captions – automatic, crowdsourced, and creator-uploaded captions – to go along with videos, YouTube hopes it will increase engagement with the videos you want to actually watch on the service. – Rappler.com