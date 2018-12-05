'This is the only mobile solution that can accurately detect fingerprints through numerous contaminants,' Qualcomm says of its new fingerprint sensor

Published 6:56 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Announced Tuesday, December 4, Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor takes advantage of ultrasound technology to give in-display fingerprint sensors better security and convenience.

Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor, as you might imagine, uses ultrasound tech to bounce sound waves off your finger, allowing it to take a virtual 3D mold that it references against your finger. Best of all, as Qualcomm explains it, "This is the only mobile solution that can accurately detect fingerprints through numerous contaminants."

In other words: it should work just as well if your fingers are greasy or dirty – a trait not shared by home button and in-screen fingerprinting mechanisms that compare fingers to prints without the technology.

An added bonus may be in store for Samsung users. CNET adds in its report the sensor is rumored to be part of the Samsung Galaxy S10. – Rappler.com