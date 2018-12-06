'At the request of the US side, the Canadian side arrested a Chinese citizen not violating any American or Canadian law,' a statement from the Chinese embassy in Canada says

Published 9:32 AM, December 06, 2018

OTTAWA, Canada – Beijing on Wednesday protested the arrest in Canada of Chinese national Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of global telecommunications giant Huawei, and urged her immediate release as she faces extradition to the United States.

"At the request of the US side, the Canadian side arrested a Chinese citizen not violating any American or Canadian law," a statement from the Chinese embassy in Canada said.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim.

"The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms. Meng Wanzhou."

The statement added the embassy was closely following developments in the case and would "take all measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."

Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1, according to Canadian authorities.

Her detention comes after US authorities opened an investigation into suspected violations of Iran sanctions by Huawei, one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment and services providers. – Rappler.com