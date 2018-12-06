Meng, who was transferring flights in Canada when she was 'provisionally detained,' faces 'unspecified charges' in the Eastern District of New York, Huawei says

Published 9:58 AM, December 06, 2018

BEIJING, China – Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it was unaware of any wrongdoing by its chief financial officer, who was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States.

Canada's justice ministry said Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in the western city of Vancouver on December 1.

The ministry said she faces a bail hearing on Friday but it did not provide further details about the case.

Meng, who was transferring flights in Canada when she was "provisionally detained," faces "unspecified charges" in the Eastern District of New York, Huawei said.

"The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng (Wanzhou)," Huawei said in a statement.

"The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion," it said.

"Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU."

China issued a statement after the arrest, protesting it.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that US authorities had opened an investigation into suspected violations of Iran sanctions by Huawei. – Rappler.com