Published 4:48 PM, December 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Photographer Dunja Djudjic revealed on DIY Photography Monday, December 3, that Samsung Malaysia appears to have used a photo taken by her with a DSLR camera in promotional material for the Galaxy A8 Star's camera.

According to Djudjic, she made an account on Getty Images-partnered EyeEm, where the original photo was put up. The original photo was taken with a Nikon D7000 with a Helios 44M-4 58mm f/2 lens.

Someone purchased the photo, and she tracked what happened to her sold photo through reverse image search, leading her to the product page of the Galaxy A8 Star on Samsung Malaysia. Checking the site, she saw a photoshopped version of her stock image.

The photoshopped version of the original image is still available on Samsung Malaysia's product features page for the A8 Star as of posting.

This is not the first time Samsung has been caught using stock photography for its promotional material.

DIY Photography also reported on Samsung Brazil using stock photographs to showcase the Galaxy A8.

In August, another brand, Huawei, was caught using a similar tactic. In an ad, they used a DSLR photo to somewhat imply that a photo used in a commerial was shot on a Huawei Nova 3. – Rappler.com