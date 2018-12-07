The existing games selection is starting out small with 3 titles in addition to Epic Games' stable of offerings, but is expected to grow steadily across 2019 with free games every two weeks in addition to new titles

Published 5:44 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When you have what is arguably the biggest game on the market today, you can afford to take your time in choosing what you surround yourself with.

Such may be the case with the formal launch of the Epic Games Store, which opened up shop on Friday, December 7, in the Philippines.

Aside from Fortnite, the existing game selection is starting out small with 3 titles. These are Hades by Supergiant Games (makers of Bastion and Transistor), Ashen by Annapurna/A44, and Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek by tinyBuild.

The store will also feature free titles every two weeks till the end of 2019. This will begin with Subnautica, which will be available from December 14 to 27. This will be followed by Super Meat Boy from December 28 to January 10.

Engadget added Playstation exclusive Journey would head to the PC through Epic's store and will be published by Annapurna Interactive.

It's also important to note that the Steam rival has an impressive revenue sharing setup for developers. The revenue sharing proposition sees 88% of revenue going towards the developer, with 12% meant for overhead. Comparatively, Steam uses a standard 70-30 split favoring the developer.

Are you excited about the Epic Games Store? Let us know if it'll make you pick up the Epic Games launcher in the comments. – Rappler.com