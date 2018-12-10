Users can now plug in USB flash drives and memory cards, or other USB devices onto their phone, and Files by Google will let them check the contents of those connected devices

Published 2:16 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google's file management app Files by Google got a new update over the weekend that brings some new functions to the forefront.

Google's update to the app brings USB-On-The-Go support (USB-OTG) to the app.

With the addition, users can now plug in USB flash drives and memory cards, or other USB devices onto their phone, and it will let them check the contents of those connected devices using the application.

Files by Google also got expanded folder support due to the updates.

The update will also allow users to view full folder structures on the app, letting them track files down more readily. – Rappler.com