Published 10:50 AM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Instagram is rolling out a voice messaging feature in its direct messaging suite, the platform announced on Tuesday, December 11.

With the new feature, users will be able to record and send voice messages up to a minute long, either to one chat partner or to a group.

Users simply have to tap and hold the record button, and the message will automatically send after the button is released.

To delete, the user simply has to slide over to the trash bin icon. Voice messages are permanent, and don't automatically vanish such as it does for photo and video messaging.

Instagram already has video messaging, launched back in June. Other platforms have also had a similar voice messaging capability for years now, including Viber, Telegram, and Instagram stable-mate, Facebook Messenger. – Rappler.com