'Monster Hunter: World' to get 'Iceborne' expansion in 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Game developer Capcom announced Monday, December 10, that Monster Hunter: World (MHW) would be getting an expansion called Iceborne.
The Iceborne expansion is set to be a story expansion set after the events of MHW, meaning it will require a base copy of MHW to play.
During the livestream announcing the expansion, Capcom said Iceborne would be around the size of Ultimate or G versions of previous Monster Hunter games, bringing more monsters, weapons, zones, and challenges for fans of the game.
The expansion is set to arrive on consoles first, while a PC release still has no formal attached date to it.
Also announced during the livestream was a collaborative event in MHW featuring Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher series of books and video games. – Rappler.com