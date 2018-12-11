The 'Iceborne' expansion is set to be a story expansion set after the events of 'Monster Hunter: World'

Published 5:30 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Game developer Capcom announced Monday, December 10, that Monster Hunter: World (MHW) would be getting an expansion called Iceborne.

The Iceborne expansion is set to be a story expansion set after the events of MHW, meaning it will require a base copy of MHW to play.

During the livestream announcing the expansion, Capcom said Iceborne would be around the size of Ultimate or G versions of previous Monster Hunter games, bringing more monsters, weapons, zones, and challenges for fans of the game.

The expansion is set to arrive on consoles first, while a PC release still has no formal attached date to it.

Also announced during the livestream was a collaborative event in MHW featuring Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher series of books and video games. – Rappler.com