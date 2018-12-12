The evacuation is temporary – no suspicious packages or other devices are found by the San Mateo bomb unit

Published 3:24 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A number of buildings on Facebook's California campus on Menlo Park were evacuated on Tuesday evening, December 11 (December 12, Manila time) following a bomb threat.

CNN reported police later cleared the campus, as no devices or suspicious packages were found by the San Mateo bomb unit. All staff have been reported safe.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement, "Late this afternoon, we received a bomb threat and took swift action to evacuate several buildings at our Menlo Park campus. We take the safety and security of our people at Facebook extremely seriously and are glad that everyone is safe."

The spokesperson added, "We are working closely with local authorities to investigate this threat and further monitor the situation."

Police at Menlo Park are now working with the New York Police Department to look into the tip that set off the events. The tip was reported to the New York Police Department's Crime Stoppers unit. – Rappler.com