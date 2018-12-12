Nokia's PureView 808 and Lumia 1020 phones, released in 2012 and 2013, respectively, have finally been topped

Published 3:34 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei teased the first phone to have a 48-megapixel (MP) rear camera – the View 20, under the Honor budget branding.

Shown partly at an event in Hong Kong on Monday, December 10, the View 20 achieves the high resolution using Sony's IMX586 sensor that Sony originally unveiled in June 2018. It tops the 41MP camera of the Nokia 808 and its successor, the Lumia 1020, released in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Another Huawei phone came close to breaking the Nokia phones' record this year with the Huawei P20 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro which both had at least one camera with a 40MP resolution.

Beyond resolution, the View 20 is also the first phone to have a camera inside what may soon be widely known as a "hole-punch," or a hole on one corner of the phone's screen that contains the camera.

Hours after the View 20's announcement, Samsung followed suit with the announcement of its Galaxy A8s phone, which also has a hole-punch, although Huawei's hole is smaller with a radius of 4.5 mm versus Samsung's 6 mm.

The View 20 will also have Huawei's current flagship chip, the Kirin 980, which it will use for AI HDR image processing. Huawei boasted this will allow it to achieve photos at par with photos taken with a single-lens reflex (SLR) camera, acording to GSMArena.

The phone also uses new Link Turbo technology which allows for simultaneous WiFi + 4G use to help the user achieve optimum connections when in the presence of both.

The Honor View 20 will be fully revealed on December 26 in China, with a global launch taking place in Paris on January 22. – Rappler.com