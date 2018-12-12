Filipinos now spend an average of 13 minutes, 50 seconds on the site per visit. This appears to be the 5th straight year the Philippines has ranked first in terms of time on Pornhub.

Published 6:11 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pornhub, in its yearly post reviewing user trends and behavior, said the Philippines remains at the top of the heap when it comes to spending time on the site.

Pornhub reported Tuesday, December 11, that Filipinos now spend an average of 13 minutes, 50 seconds on the site per visit, a figure up 22 seconds from last year's ratings.

The global average visit duration, meanwhile, increased by 14 seconds to 10 minutes, 13 seconds.

This appears to be the fifth straight year the Philippines has ranked first in this metric.

The company also noted the Philippines went up 3 spots in countries rated based on the traffic to the site, bringing it to 10th place.

Pornhub also listed specific search terms that were popular in the country. "Pinay" remained the most searched term in the Philippines, three years running.

There were no changes to the top 6 searches, while "Japanese wife" went up 12 spots and is now the country's 8th most searched term of 2018. Searches for "Japanese" grew 88% in popularity over the last year, along with an 81% increase in "anime hentai uncensored."

In terms of popular videos, Maria Ozawa videos remained the most popular in the country for the 3rd year running.

Pornhub added, "Compared to elsewhere in the world, visitors from the Philippines are 124% more likely to watch 'Reality' videos, 113% more into ‘Hentai’ and 106% more into 'Asian.'"

The complete report is available on Pornhub's blog. – Rappler.com