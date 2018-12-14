It will reportedly be priced at around $1,760

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung continues to grab headlines this week, first for introducing their first modern smartphone to not have an 3.5mm audio jack, the Galaxy A8s. Now, more details have come in regarding their next big flagship, currently called "Beyond" within the company.

Gizmodo UK, citing a source at a major tech retailer, has published potential specs, variants, pricing, and release date for the new phones.

According to the site, there will be 3 primary variants. The most headline-grabbing is the plus-sized version, said to sport 1 terabyte (1TB) of onboard storage, and a screen sized at 6.4 inches. The Note 9 made headlines for having a 512-gigabyte (GB) variant along with a microSD slot that takes in 512GB SD cards, for a max total of 1TB.

The top-of-the-line S10 Plus will reportedly have 1TB from the get-go – and an equally attention-grabbing price: £1,399 or around $1760 in the UK. By comparison, the 512GB Note 9 launhed for around $1,400.

There will also be a "budget" 5.8-inch S10. This version will not have Samsung's trademark curved display and will be equipped with a traditional flat display instead. It will come with 128GB of memory, to retail for £669. The 6.1-inch standard S10 will come in 128GB and 512GB variants, to reportedly retail for £799 and £999 respectively.

The phone is expected to be announced on February 20 at a Samsung Unpacked event. This is slated for 5 days before Mobile World Congress 2019, the world's biggest phone expo.

It will then debut in the market on March 8.

According to prominent leaker Evan Blass, other interesting specs that the phone may be sporting are 3 rear cameras (standard, wide, and telephoto), the hole-punch camera found in Samsung's Infinity-O display, the One UI over Android Pie, and an ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint scanner.

Few preliminary Galaxy S10 details:



- "Punch hole" style selfie cam cutout (sounds like Infinity-O display).

- Ultrasonic, in-display FPS

- Three rear cameras (standard/wide/tele)

- One UI over Android Pie — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2018

An ultrasonic scanner is typically more secure than standard optical fingerprint scanners as it takes a 3D image of the fingerprint as opposed to the 2D image achieved by optical scanners. The iris scanner may also be dropped, said Gizmodo.

Blass also tweeted mock cases for the upcoming phones from a case manufacturer:

A case manufacturer's expectations for the Galaxy S10 lineup: pic.twitter.com/lrExjvalcb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 8, 2018

