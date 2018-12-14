'Pokémon Go' players can now engage in player-versus-player action by joining Trainer Battle Leagues

Published 5:28 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pokémon Go players will be pleased to know the long-awaited capability to engage fellow players in Pokémon battles has been enabled.

As promised earlier this month, Niantic followed through on Thursday, December 13. Pokemon Go players level 10 and higher can now engage in trainer battles with others.

#GOBattle ALERT: Trainers level 10 and up can now start their first Trainer Battles! pic.twitter.com/QnpDinKWM8 — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle (@PokemonGoApp) December 13, 2018

Niantic explained in a blog post how they developed the system for engaging in player battles.

According to the post, players can join specific Trainer Battle Leagues with rules capping the types of Pokémon they can field into battle.

"Even if you’re a casual Trainer who hasn’t been cultivating Pokémon with unique prowess in battle, you can participate in a Trainer Battle League that allows for engaging play. Capping the CP [combat power] on the Pokémon eligible to battle helps to set a more even playing field," the company said.

Aside from creating accessibility for new players, the formation of Trainer Battle Leagues of different specifications and rulesets allows creativity and strategy to shine for those who've gone all in on the Pokémon Go craze who want to take their A-game even further.

Pokémon Go is available on iOS and Android. – Rappler.com