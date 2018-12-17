Check if you were among the 6.8 million whose unposted photos may have been exposed

Published 12:47 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Late Friday night, December 14, Philippine time, Facebook disclosed a bug that exposed the unposted photos of 6.8 million users on the platform through 1,500 apps linked to the network built by 876 developers.

Because of the bug, some developers may have seen photos that people were about to share on Facebook, but for whatever reason, did not finish doing so. Such photos are meant to only be seen by the user until they purposely publish it on their timeline, with the choice of making it appear publicly or just to a chosen audience. The bug let developers see these photos during a 12-day period between September 13 and 25, 2018.

To let users know if their account was among the 6.8 milion affected, Facebook has put up a help center online. You can check for yourself by tapping on this link.

Here's what you will see:

The small highlighted box shows whether or not you were affected, and what you can do if you were, along with other related information. – Rappler.com