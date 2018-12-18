Discord's revenue sharing agreement will be 90% in favor of the developer, with the remaining 10% covering 'operating costs, and we’ll explore lowering it by optimizing our tech and making things more efficient'

Published 7:20 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Voice chat application Discord is taking its game store to new heights in 2019 by announcing a 90/10 revenue split in favor of developers.

Announced last Friday, December 14, Discord said it would "extend access to the Discord store and our extremely efficient game patcher by releasing a self-serve game publishing platform" in 2019.

The revenue sharing agreement would be 90% in favor of the developer, with the remaining 10% covering "operating costs, and we’ll explore lowering it by optimizing our tech and making things more efficient."

Discord also said it was working on improving its verified servers, among other changes to its platform.

"We believe if we iterate and work with developers, we can reverse platform fragmentation in the game industry while connecting developers and players closer together," Discord said.

The news follows Epic Games Store's 88-12 revenue split in favor of developers. The Epic Game Store launched earlier this month with a curated selection of game titles. – Rappler.com