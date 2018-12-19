The toggle button, which looks like a set of sparkles, allows users to change the arrangement of tweets. You can choose to either see the top tweets first or the latest tweets on your feed.

Published 2:31 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing testing of a toggle button for tweet arrangement in November, Twitter said Tuesday, December 18 (December 19, Manila time), it was releasing the said feature on iOS.

The toggle button, which looks like a set of sparkles, allows users to change the arrangement of tweets.

Your Home Page on the Twitter app will normally show the top tweets first, but the new sparkle button lets users switch to a reverse-chronological feed, which shows the latest tweets up top.

New on iOS! Starting today, you can tap to switch between the latest and top Tweets in your timeline. Coming soon to Android. pic.twitter.com/6B9OQG391S — Twitter (@Twitter) December 18, 2018

Twitter says the feature will also be heading to Android, though Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in November early-bird members and those in production would already be able to use it, presumably for Android devices as well. – Rappler.com