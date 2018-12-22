SEA Games 2019 marks the first time for esports to be an official medal event. Prior, esports were a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Published 1:02 PM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) and official partner Razer, maker of various gaming peripherals and computers, announced the 5 games shortlisted for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games' inaugural esports tournament.

The 5 games are hit multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Dota 2 and strategy title StarCraft II for the PC.

On mobile, MOBA game Arena of Valor has been added to the previously announced Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which is also a MOBA.

For consoles, fighting game Tekken 7 has been picked. A second console game is pending, "undergoing evaluation," and will be announced "in the coming weeks," according to Razer's press release.

Regarding the selection of the titles, the bodies responsible for evaluation made sure to include "the most popular and competitive games," said Razer.

"The strategy and teamwork demanded by the games were also considered, ensuring that competing teams deploy multifaceted tactics to clinch victory. Lastly, the shortlisted games take into account the physical and mental intensity needed to persevere through marathon matches," it added. – Rappler.com