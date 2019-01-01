The web address of the storage bucket housing the photos was in the Twinning tool’s website code

Published 4:21 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Media and technology company Popsugar's celebrity lookalike application Twinning was leaking the photos of users on an unsecured Amazon Web Services storage bucket, TechCrunch reported Monday, December 31.

TechCrunch said the web address of the storage bucket was in the Twinning tool’s website code.

Opening the URL revealed a real-time stream of photos uploaded by users, which could be downloaded.

Popsugar did not comment on the issue prior to the report coming out, but the storage bucket was locked down after the issue was made known to Popsugar.

Mike Patnode, Popsugar's vice-president of engineering, later confirmed through an email that “the bucket permissions weren’t set up correctly.”

App users should take note of the potential cost of giving up data (such as your personal information or photos) in exchange for free access to a new app. – Rappler.com