Net Applications' report says Windows 10 now has 39.22% market share compared to Windows 7, which has 36.9%

Published 4:43 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Windows 7, Microsoft's nearly 10-year-old operating system, has been dislodged as the most popular OS.

Its successor? Windows 10.

Information on the market share of the various OS types was released in the latest Net Applications report.

According to the report, Windows 10 now has 39.22% market share compared to Windows 7, which has 36.9%. Mac OS X 10.14 is a distant third at 4.73%.

Back in September 2018, Windows 10 was pegged as having an install base of around 700 million, though Microsoft had hoped to get it onto 1 billion devices within 3 years of release, or by July 29, 2018.

While that date may have come and gone, Microsoft can look forward to many potential new adoptees of Windows 10 due to the ever-nearing end of the support date for Windows 7. While mainstream support ended January 13, 2015, extended support is expected to cease on January 14, 2020. – Rappler.com