Japan's amendment to the Unfair Competition Prevention Act also bars the reselling of game serial codes or other software product keys

Published 8:05 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Last December 2018, Japan made changes to its Unfair Competition Prevention Act that made it illegal to modify consoles or resell game or software keys.

The amendment outlined here (Japanese) notes 3 actions that are now illegal:

The transfer of programs and other tools meant to edit save game files in game software. The distribution or sale of serial codes and product keys without the permission of the software maker. Providing services that offer game or save data hacking or game console modification or hacking.

One immediate consequence of this amendment, according to the emulation subreddit, has been the discontinuation of sales of save game editors or other game modification programs in Japan.

Game news website Siliconera meanwhile said there was previously no legislation barring the reselling of serial codes or product keys. "Now, offenders may have to pay a fine to the software maker, and may have to serve a prison sentence of up to 5 years, as well as pay a fine," it added. – Rappler.com