The RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti has made waves for being the first to use real-time ray-tracing, a rendering technology that makes light and its behavior more realistic

Published 6:52 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nvidia held a keynote presentation at CESvidia at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 where they shared announcements that would likely please the hardcore gamers – especially those on their laptops.



In August of last year, the company officially unveiled the new GeForce RTX 2000 series of graphics cards which consists of the RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and the RTX 2080 Ti.

The aforementioned cards were the first to use real-time ray-tracing, a rendering technology that makes light and its behavior more realistic.

All three cards were announced for high-end desktops and there was no mention of it coming to laptops until earlier today in CES 2019 when the company finally said it’s ready to bring the new RTX cards to over 40 laptop models.

Nvidia said that the laptops can handle ray-traced games like Battlefield V at 60 frames-per-second and will deliver “twice the performance” of a PS4 Pro.

The company, however, did not address how the graphics cards will handle power requirements in a laptop as higher-end cards tend to consume a lot more power and heat up quite fast.

RTX cards also have what’s called as deep learning super sampling, an AI-powered technology that boosts resolution without the tradeoff of performance, as pointed out by The Verge.

The first laptops with RTX graphics cards will start to be unveiled on January 29th from a number of laptop makers such as Acer, Razer, Asus, and HP among a few others.

Meanwhile, Nvidia also unveiled the RTX 2060, a mid-range card that offers 6GB of GDDR6 RAM and 5 giga-rays of real-time ray tracing performance.

While it sits at the bottom of the new RTX series, Nvidia founder, Jensen Huang touts it to be faster than a 1070 Ti, as reported by Engadget.

The card will be available on January 15-inch systems from Alienware, Acer, HP, and a few others. – Rappler.com