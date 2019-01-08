We highlight some of the biggest announcements from Sony – from giant TVs to the ultimate party speaker

Published 2:42 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Sony showed off a number of new products at its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 keynote under the guiding theme of technologically bridging the works of creators with its audiences.

"It is our firm belief that the power of creativity and technology, when combined, fill the world with emotion. Sony is a creative entertainment company. " Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said.

Yoshida was joined by a number of executives from different departments of Sony and some special guests which include singer Pharrell Williams and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to help introduce their latest products and the technology behind them.

Upsized TVs

The latest and biggest innovations in the world of televisions are often first showcased in CES. This year, it seems Sony brought the big guns with a number of key additions to their line of TVs.

Sony unveiled the Z9G Master Series 8K LCD and the A9G Master Series 4K OLED TV.

While 8K has not been widely adopted yet, the Z9G’s 8K resolution promises improved picture quality compared to 4K. Because there is currently no native 8K content to enjoy, Sony and other TV companies highlight their video processing technologies which converts 4K to 8K, as pointed out by CNET.

It touts “ultra-dense LED modules that are independently controlled” which is expected to deliver significantly better visuals. Specs-wise, it offers HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps compatibility for viewing in higher frame rates and resolutions and 4 front facing speakers to simulate the sound coming off the screen.

The A9G, meanwhile, is highlighted by a new ultraslim design while still delivering the same great picture quality from the previous release.

Playstation sales

Coming off of a strong 2018 with a release schedule packed with first party titles, it’s not surprising the Playstation 4 (PS4) performed quite well over the holiday season.

Sony proudly announced during their keynote over 5.6 million PS4 units sold worldwide from November 19 to December 31.

This puts the total sales of the PS4 to 91.6 million since its launch in November 2013.

The party speaker

Sony also showcased a number of speakers at the show floor complete with someconfusing names. Most interesting among them is the GTK-PG10 which includes a water-resistant, foldable top panel that can hold beer cans or cups.

This speaker has a dedicated outdoor party mode to produce "higher-power" sounds, based on CNET's report. It houses a rechargeable battery that can last about 13 hours, handles for portability, and even a mic jack for karaoke sessions. – Rappler.com