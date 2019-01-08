Intel announces their next-generation 10nm Ice Lake chip is shipping this year.

MANILA, Philippines - After several delays and news of cancellation, Intel’s new 10nm processors are finally coming.

The company took the stage in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 to showcase the 10nm Ice Lake chip and announced that it will arrive sometime before the year ends.

Ice Lake

While we can expect to see the usual improvements in speed and battery efficiency that come with each generation of processors, Ice Lake is based on Intel’s Sunny Cove microarchitecture, a design that touts overall improvement in performance and a handful of new features.

One of which is deep learning boost or DL boost, for short. This technology will allow for faster AI computations and enable the chip to perform tasks twice as fast compared to chips without the feature.

It also features built in Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support for faster connections.

9th generation processors

Meanwhile, Intel announced that there are new additions to its 9th generation desktop and laptop processor family.

The company first launched its 9th generation chips in October highlighted by the Core i9-9900K which Intel dubbed “the best gaming processor in the world.”

Intel also expanded the focus beyond gaming, as it unveiled 6 new chips that range from Core i3 to a Core i9. Some of these are set to release within the month, with the rest expected sometime in the second quarter of the year.

Lakefield

Aside from its new chips, Intel talked about some of the projects it has in the works, including a hybrid processor codenamed Lakefield.

The chip will couple a 10nm Sunny Cove core with four 10nm Atom cores with the help of the company’s own Foveros 3D chip stacking technology.

What this essentially does is allow the five cores to each handle different tasks based on how intensive these may be to maximize power.

Snow Ridge for 5G

The company also shared plans to enter the mobile network infrastructure market with Snow Ridge, a system on chip (SoC) platform that will boost the “intelligence” of wireless base stations.

2019 is geared to be the year for 5G, the next generation of mobile broadband that promises faster speeds and low latency. Intel believes it has the tools and know-how to achieve 40% market share by 2022, as reported by Techradar.

Project Athena

Although it was only briefly hinted, Intel seems to have something big in store for the world with what it calls Project Athena.

Project Athena is touted as an "innovation program," providing an industry-wide set of standards to bring a new class of advanced laptops that have “excellent design, performance, battery life, connectivity, and play nice with emerging technologies like AI and 5G.”

Intel is still tight lipped with what the exact standards are or if the ones that have been reported are true but it won’t be long before it’s official as the first Project Athena laptops are expected to hit the market later this year.

These include laptops from Intel’s partners such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Google, HP, Innolux, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung and Sharp.

The company had a similar push in 2011 where powerful lightweight laptops were described as “ultrabooks”, a term it coined. – Rappler.com